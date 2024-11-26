Chilliwack RCMP Discover Possible Stolen Panasonic Video Recorder During Investigation

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s help in identifying the owner of a Panasonic video recorder.

On November 21, 2024, during the course of an investigation, police recovered a Panasonic video recorder. Efforts are now underway to locate its rightful owner and ensure its safe return.

Anyone who has information or if you believe this item belongs to you, please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, and quote file number 2024-50932. Any claimant will be required to provide proof of ownership.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

File # 2024-50932