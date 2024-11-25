Cultus Lake to Receive New Garbage Totes from Valley Waste & Recycling

Cultus Lake – Valley Waste & Recycling will be delivering the new garbage totes to the front of each property on Tuesday, November 26th and Wednesday, November 27th, between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm. The totes then need to be relocated to the rear/alleyway of the properties within two (2) days of receipt. If you are away from the residence during this time, please connect with neighbours to assist with moving your totes. Each bin is assigned a unique ID and barcode for your residence, so please ensure you have the correct bin for your address.

As per the Park’s waste and recycling contract, only a 240-liter (65 gallon) size tote will be provided to residents and is the only approved receptacle for garbage collection after November 27th, garbage placed in any other bin will not be collected. Residents may continue to purchase stickers through the Park office, for additional garbage bags that exceed the capacity of the new totes. Please place excess garbage bags beside the new totes for collection when required.

Staff are requesting that vehicles that are parked in the area between the Public Works yard and the community school area to please relocate their vehicles by 8:00 am Tuesday, November 26th and Wednesday, November 27th, as the totes will be placed in that area for distribution. Residents that wish to discard their old totes are welcome to drop them off outside of the Public Works gate located along Sunnyside Blvd this week from Monday to Friday preferably between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Cultus Lake Park office at 604-858-3334.