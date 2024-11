Chilliwack – From Wayne Arm at Canadian Fire and EMS. Chilliwack, BC BRAND NEW Tender 2

2024 Freightliner 114SD tandem / Maxi Métal PIC pumper-tanker (1050/2500)

This new pumper-tanker was delivered on October 31, 2024. It is one of three new near-identical pumper-tankers to be delivered to Chilliwack this year. They will be designated Tender 2, Tender 3, and Tender 5, and serve the Rosedale, Yarrow and Ryder Lake areas.

Photo credit: Maxi Métal.

2024 Chilliwack Fire – Canadian Fire and EMS