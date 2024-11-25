BC RCMP Notifies IIO BC of an Incident in Chilliwack – Women Suffers Injury in Taxi Altercation

Chilliwack – The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Chilliwack where one woman suffered an injury.

On November 22, at approximately 2:30 a.m., staff from a restaurant called police to report that an impaired woman was refusing to take a cab and had entered her vehicle.

Officers attended and located the vehicle running with the woman in the driver’s seat. The woman eventually exited the vehicle, but then tried to re-enter it. The officers attempted to stop her but the situation escalated and ultimately resulted in officers taking her into custody.

Emergency Health Services transported her to hospital where it was determined that she had suffered a serious injury.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions into the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and media updates, you can visit its website at www.iiobc.ca.