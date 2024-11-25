Skip to content

24th Annual Abbotsford Pilots Teddy Bear Toss for the Salvation Army

Abbotsford – On Friday November 29, the Abbotsford Pilots are hosting their 24th Annual Teddy Bear Toss as they face off against the Coquitlam Trailblazers at 7:30pm at MSA arena.

The Pilots have partnered with the Abbotsford and Mission Salvation Army as well as Angle Tree Families to provide food dontations as well as stuffed animals to those in need.

Bring your stuffed animals, and non-perishable food items to the game and support a great cause

Music will be done by the Cascade Christmas Brass.

2024 Abbotsford Pilots Teddy Bear Toss for the Salvation Army

