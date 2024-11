Chilliwack – The 2024 Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade is Saturday November 30th starting at 5:30PM.

GW Graham Secondary’s Television Production crew will handle the broadcast of the parade.

Transit will be free on November 30, and there will be additional service on Route 51 Vedder to accommodate those headed to the parade. For full schedule, click here.

2024 Rotary Christmas Parade Route