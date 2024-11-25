$1.2 Million Needed to Meet Increased Need at the Archway Food Bank

Abbotssford – The Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford urgently needs to raise $1.2 million before the end of the year to keep up with the growing need for food in our community.

“The holiday season is when the majority of our donations usually come in and this generosity enables us to keep providing access to food to 5,000+ individuals a month throughout the year,” said Rebecca Thuro, Archway Food Security Manager.

“If we don’t meet our goal, we’re going to have to look at reducing the amount of food we can provide or the amount of people we can help.”

The Archway Food Bank relies on financial donations, grants, donated goods, and recovered food from grocery stores. However, with the increased number of people seeking support, the food bank also regularly needs to buy pallets of food.

“Despite stretching our resources as much as possible by buying essentials in bulk and with our dedicated volunteers, we’re still facing a shortfall,” shared Thuro. “We are often people’s last resort and can’t imagine turning anyone away.”

Adding to the fundraising pressure is the ongoing Canada Post strike which has indefinitely delayed an annual city-wide mailout that has been essential to bringing in holiday donations.

“We are extremely concerned. The timing couldn’t be worse for charities like us,” said Cindy Walker, Archway Philanthropy Manager. “We can’t reach as many people and although we accept donations online, in person or by phone, the majority of our funds usually come through the mail.”

During the festive season, the Archway Food Bank runs the Christmas Bureau program that also gives out the ingredients to a traditional Christmas meal, helping families to celebrate with a special holiday-inspired breakfast and dinner. In addition, they collect and distribute thousands of toys for kids who might otherwise not have a gift to open.

The Archway Food Bank helps over 5,000 individuals each month which has gone up from an average of 3,500 people a month in 2022.

Food Banks across Canada are facing similar issues. The HungerCount 2024 report by Food Banks Canada recorded over 2 million visits to Canadian food banks in March 2024. This is the highest number in history and represents a 90% increase compared to 2019.

At the Archway Food Bank, 38% of the people accessing food are children, 10% are seniors and 12% have a disability.

“Seniors on fixed incomes, working parents, newcomers and those with disabilities can’t keep up with the rising costs of groceries and housing,” said Thuro. “We need better support systems for people but in the meantime, we’ll be here doing what we can to fill in the gaps.”

Those interested in making a donation can visit AbbotsfordFoodBank.com/Donate to donate online or see alternative donation methods. Organizations who would like to set up a fundraiser or food drive can email donate@archway.ca for more details.