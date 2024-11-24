SPONSORED – Second Annual Hope Fog Fest – Until November 30

Hope – The 2nd Annual Fog Fest is running until November 30.

Fog Fest is the first festival of its kind in HCC (Hope Cascades and Canyons).

It’s a celebration of all the enchanting beauty and wonder this foggy season brings; a chance to see familiar surroundings in a different light. Fog’s ability to dramatically change scenery gives rise to artistic inspiration – and is a photographer’s dream! Bring your camera, explore and capture Insta-worthy scenes! Foggy, tranquil days are the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the serenity of nature, then indulge in all things cozy, like enjoying your favourite comfort food in a welcoming restaurant or pub. Even better, listening to live music while you’re at it! These are just a few ideas to take part in foggy festivities.

Featured Special Experiences: