AbbyPD Investigating Incident on Peardonville Road – Woman Jumps Out of a Truck, Fearing for Her Safety

Abbotsford – Early on November 24th, 2024, (3:16AM), AbbyPD Patrol Officers responded to the 32300 block of Huntingdon Road for a female screaming for help. Prior to police arrival, the female had made her way to a residence in the area and requested police assistance.

Arriving officers determined that the female, earlier in the evening, was waiting in the 31600 block of Peardonville Road, when an unknown man offered to drive her home.

The female and the man were not related to each other. During the drive, the man began making unwanted advances towards her. At one point, he pulled his truck over in the area of the Huntingdon Road and Columbia Street intersection, which provided the female an opportunity to jump out of the truck and flee the area on foot seeking help.

Although extremely shaken up, the female was not physically injured. The male suspect is described as being in his late 50s to early 60s, with short, salt-and-pepper hair, and wearing a blue and black plaid jacket. The suspect vehicle is described as a smaller grey or silver truck.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling in the area of the Huntingdon Road and Columbia Street intersection, between 2:30 am and 3:15 am. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File: 2024-49168