November 23 UPDATE with VIDEO – Rockslide Closed Highway 7 – Lougheed – Near Haig Scale – Estimated Re-opening Wednesday November 27

Agassiz/Hope – November 23 UPDATE From Transportation BC as Highway 7 crews working hard to remove debris from the highway at the rockslide site west of Hope. Additional slope stabilization work planned for the weekend. Significant pavement damage to road uncovered from rockslide. Repairs will be needed to make road passable for vehicles.

Repairs will be needed to make road passable for vehicles.

November 17 UPDATE – TranBC and DriveBC reporting that the estimate re-opening of Highway 7 near the Haig scale is hopefully, Wednesday November 27. From their social media posting: Slope work ongoing. Additional stabilization will be required and likely to bring down large amount of rocks and debris.

Given heavy volume of rockfall, extensive road repair is needed. Debris clearing and repairs to damaged road begins once safe.

Estimated reopening: Wed Nov 27.

NOVEMBER 15 UPDATE – #BCHwy7 Remains CLOSED west of Haig Scale (#HopeBC) due to Rockfall event. No estimated reopening time. Assessment in progress. Hydro lines downed & significant pavement damage as a result. Alternate routes via #BCHwy1 & #BCHwy9.

Check DriveBC for updates.

Alternate routes via #BCHwy1 & #BCHwy9.

2024 Highway 7 Rock Slide Haig Scale November 14 Facebook image Jordan Chapman

ORIGINAL STORY – Around 6:30 PM Thursday night – #BCHwy7 Closed due to rocks on the road west of #Haig scale. Assessment in progress.

Next assessment expected at 6PM Friday.

Pictures from Jordan Chapman – Facebook – All Highways in BC on Facebook:

2024 Rock Slide Highway 7 November 14 – Jordan Chapman – Facebook – All Highways in BC