Highway 1 at Yale Road West Slow After Fiery Accident

Chilliwack – Traffic on Highway 1 after 9 AM was crazy, even for a Friday.

BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) are currently investigating a two vehicle collision on Highway 1 near the Yale Road West exit. A small car and a full-size van have collided and rolled with the van catching fire. BC Ambulance and Chilliwack Fire Rescue attended to assist with the incident.

“The investigation is progressing and traffic will be affected in both directions,” says Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BCHP. “Our officers are working hard to determine the cause of the incident and we can confirm that there were injuries. Highway 1 will be closed east bound from No. 3 Road in Abbotsford and west bound will be down to single lane traffic as we continue our investigation. We ask that you check DriveBC for updates regarding the closure.”

BC Highway Patrol is requesting any one with dash cam or who witnessed the crash to contact BC Highway Patrol officers in Chilliwack by calling 604-702-4039.

Go to DriveBC for updates.

Photos from Skilled Truckers Canada – Facebook