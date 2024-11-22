Skip to content

Highway 1 at Yale Road West Slow After Fiery Accident

Home
News
Highway 1 at Yale Road West Slow After Fiery Accident

Chilliwack – Traffic on Highway 1 after 9 AM was crazy, even for a Friday.

BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) are currently investigating a two vehicle collision on Highway 1 near the Yale Road West exit. A small car and a full-size van have collided and rolled with the van catching fire. BC Ambulance and Chilliwack Fire Rescue attended to assist with the incident.

“The investigation is progressing and traffic will be affected in both directions,” says Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BCHP. “Our officers are working hard to determine the cause of the incident and we can confirm that there were injuries. Highway 1 will be closed east bound from No. 3 Road in Abbotsford and west bound will be down to single lane traffic as we continue our investigation. We ask that you check DriveBC for updates regarding the closure.”

BC Highway Patrol is requesting any one with dash cam or who witnessed the crash to contact BC Highway Patrol officers in Chilliwack by calling 604-702-4039.

Go to DriveBC for updates.

Photos from Skilled Truckers Canada – Facebook

Share This:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

All About Expos Christmas Gifts Expo

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts