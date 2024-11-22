Community Futures Local Entrepreneurs Set to Shine at Startup Challenge Live Pitch Event at Cowork Chilliwack – November 28

Chilliwack – Community Futures South Fraser announce the culmination of its Startup Challenge. From 15 local parcipants, 7 finalists will pitch their business idea to a panel of local judges at a Live Pitch Event for a grand prize package.

Parcipants have engaged in a series of workshops and mentorship sessions,preparing them to present their business ideas to a panel of judges and an audience of communitymembers, peers, and business leaders.

“The Startup Challenge has been an incredible journey for these entrepreneurs,” said Nicole Read, General Manager of Community Futures South Fraser. “This event not only highlights their hard work and creativity but also underscores our commitment to nurturing local talent and driving economi

growth in Chilliwack and Abbotsford.”



Thursday, November 28, 6:30 PM at Cowork Chilliwack, 12-8465 Harvard Place Chilliwack.

The event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend to support local entrepreneurs and gain insight into the future of business in Chilliwack and Abbotsford. For more information and to buy tickets for the event, visit: southfraser.com/pitch-event