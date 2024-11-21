WorkSafeBC Levels Fines of $105 Thousand Against Harrison Resort – Workplace Safety Violations

Harrison/Vancouver – Glacier Media is reporting that WorkSafeBC fined the Harrison Hot Springs resort $105,078 for workplace safety violations.

In a September 24 order it had “inspected this firm’s workplace and issued orders for several health and safety deficiencies, including noise measurement, heat stress, and an asbestos inventory. After multiple follow-up communications, the firm had not complied with these orders” and as such “the firm failed to comply with a WorkSafeBC order within a reasonable period.”

The company has filed for a review.

Glazier Media went on to report that if the review holds the fine, this will be the company’s second WorkSafeBC fine this year; last February, the company was fined $40,692 after it did not comply with orders.

FVN has reached out to WorkSafeBC for more information.

This is on the heels from heavy local criticism over the handling of blocking open hot springs next to the resort, on resort property. Boulders and riprap nor impedes anyone from using those hot springs and not paying admission to the hot springs within the resort.