SPONSORED – Second Annual Hope Fog Fest – November 9 to 30

Hope – The 2nd Annual Fog Fest is from November 9 to 30.

Fog Fest is the first festival of its kind in HCC (Hope Cascades and Canyons).

It’s a celebration of all the enchanting beauty and wonder this foggy season brings; a chance to see familiar surroundings in a different light. Fog’s ability to dramatically change scenery gives rise to artistic inspiration – and is a photographer’s dream! Bring your camera, explore and capture Insta-worthy scenes! Foggy, tranquil days are the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the serenity of nature, then indulge in all things cozy, like enjoying your favourite comfort food in a welcoming restaurant or pub. Even better, listening to live music while you’re at it! These are just a few ideas to take part in foggy festivities.

What is Fog Fest™?

Fog Fest™ is a one-of-a-kind festival dedicated to the magic that fog brings to our surroundings. With its ability to change the scenery, fog creates stunning vistas perfect for photographers and nature lovers alike! Whether you’re an adventurer looking for the perfect shot, or you just want to bask in the tranquil, misty ambiance, Fog Fest™ is for you. Stroll through fog-laden trails, enjoy cozy meals, and take in the soothing rhythm of live music—there’s something for everyone in this fog-filled wonder!

Featured Special Experiences:

Live Music and Attractions

Saturday November 16 @ 6:00 pm

Boston Pizza – Candle Light Dinner Boston PIzza 904 Old Hope Princeton Way, Hope, British Columbia, Canada

Fog Fest: Boston Pizza – NOV 16th: Candle Light Dinner starts at 6 PM

November 16 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Mountainview Brewing Co. – Stephan La Casse Mountainview Brewing Company 390 Old Hope Princeton Way, Hope, British Columbia, Canada

Fog Fest: Mountainview Brewing Co. – NOV 16th: Stephan La Casse (guitar player, pop music) 7 PM – 9 PM

November 17 @ 2:00 pm

Mountainview Brewing Co. – Cookie Decoration class Mountainview Brewing Company 390 Old Hope Princeton Way, Hope, British Columbia, Canada

Fog Fest: Mountainview Brewing Co. – NOV 17th: Cookie Decoration class – 2 PM

November 22 @ 5:00 pm

Grand Opening of Captain Jax Hope Garden Centre 760 3rd Avenue, Hope, BC, Canada

Come join everyone at Captain Jax’s Fish and Chips at the Hope Garden Centre on November 22 at 5PM for the grand opening!

November 23 @ 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Boston Pizza – Joe Santone Boston Pizza 904 Old Hope Princeton Way, Hope, British Columbia, Canada

Fog Fest: Boston Pizza – NOV 23rd: Joe Santone (guitar, Country and Original songs) 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM Special drink: Black Fog Margarita

November 23 @ 7:00 pm

Mountainview Brewing Co. – Comedy Show Mountainview Brewing Company 390 Old Hope Princeton Way, Hope, British Columbia, Canada

Fog Fest: Mountainview Brewing Co. – NOV 23rd: Comedy Show – food special – Tim Smith 7 PM

November 23 @ 8:00 pm

Steve “Elvis” Elliott @ Silver Chalice Pub Silver Chalice Pub 19974 Silverview Rd, Hope, British Columbia, Canada

Fog Fest: Silver Chalice Pub – NOV 23rd: Steve “Elvis” Elliott 8 PM Get tickets here

November 24

Mountainview Brewing Co. Anniversary Day Mountainview Brewing Company 390 Old Hope Princeton Way, Hope, British Columbia, Canada

Fog Fest: Mountainview Brewing Co. – NOV 24th: Mountainview Brewing Co. Anniversary Day