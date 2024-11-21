Chilliwack-Hope MP Strahl Encourages Employers to Apply for Canada Summer Jobs Funding

Chilliwack – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope is encouraging employers to apply for funding to hire young Canadians this summer through the 2025 Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program.

“I encourage not-for-profit organizations and small businesses in our community to apply for funding through the Canada Summer Jobs program,” stated MP Strahl. “Both local employers and local students have benefited from this program in the past and there are more applications to participate in it every year.”

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program creates summer job opportunities that provide valuable work experience for youth aged 15 to 30. These jobs help them gain the skills and experience they need to successfully join the workforce.

Not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers, and private-sector employers with 50 or fewer full-time employees in Chilliwack—Hope can apply for CSJ funding now until December 19, 2024, to hire young Canadians next summer.

For more information and to apply, please visit Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs