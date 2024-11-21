Abbotsford 35th Annual Winter Jubilee – Saturday November 23

Abbotsford – The 35th annual Abbotsford Winter Jubilee is back This Saturday, November 23rd from 3 pm to 8 pm with the tree lighting at 7:00 pm! Bring your own bells to ring it in with them!

-Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

-Appearances by Santa, Mrs. Clause and the Grinch

-Cookie decorating

-Holiday shopping

-Live music and stage entertainment

-Festive food trucks and streetside concessions

-Reindeer games

-Face painting

-Letters to Santa

A holiday market will also be running at Jam Dance Centre from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm where local businesses are selling pieces like jewelry and resin and crochet items.

Visit this page for all the details!

https://downtownabbotsford.ca/events-landing/winter-jubilee/

Interested in volunteering? Please see this link

https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfTw5ee2xMebF…/viewform

Or being a vendor? Please see this link.

https://www.dropbox.com/…/winterjubilee23_sharaleeprang..