Abbotsford 35th Annual Winter Jubilee – Saturday November 23

Abbotsford – The 35th annual Abbotsford Winter Jubilee is back This Saturday, November 23rd from 3 pm to 8 pm with the tree lighting at 7:00 pm! Bring your own bells to ring it in with them!
-Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus
-Appearances by Santa, Mrs. Clause and the Grinch
-Cookie decorating
-Holiday shopping
-Live music and stage entertainment
-Festive food trucks and streetside concessions
-Reindeer games
-Face painting
-Letters to Santa
A holiday market will also be running at Jam Dance Centre from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm where local businesses are selling pieces like jewelry and resin and crochet items.
Visit this page for all the details!
https://downtownabbotsford.ca/events-landing/winter-jubilee/
Interested in volunteering? Please see this link
https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfTw5ee2xMebF…/viewform
Or being a vendor? Please see this link.
https://www.dropbox.com/…/winterjubilee23_sharaleeprang..