Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – November 20

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

GIRITEKA, Alex

Age: 34

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 139lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation and Mischief

Warrant in effect: November 18, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

WESSEL, Kaiya Marie

Age: 32

Height: 4’9” ft

Weight: 98lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Green

Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property, Breach of Release Order, and Fail to Comply with Probation

Warrant in effect: April 12, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide

DIABLO, Ryan

Age: 34

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 170 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Discharge Firearm with Intent and Aggravated Assault

Warrant in effect: November 18, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack