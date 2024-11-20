Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – November 20

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
GIRITEKA, Alex
Age: 34
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 139lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation and Mischief
Warrant in effect: November 18, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
WESSEL, Kaiya Marie
Age: 32
Height: 4’9” ft
Weight: 98lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Green
Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property, Breach of Release Order, and Fail to Comply with Probation
Warrant in effect: April 12, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide
DIABLO, Ryan
Age: 34
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 170 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Discharge Firearm with Intent and Aggravated Assault
Warrant in effect: November 18, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack