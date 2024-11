Chilliwack – The 2024 AGM for Chilliwack Minor Baseball will be held on November 27, at 7pm.

Te be held at Evergreen Hall, Slesse Room, 9291 Corbould St, Chilliwack.

They will hold elections for board members at the AGM. Several volunteer positions are available. If you are looking to become part of the CMBA executive please submit your name and a brief bio of who you are and why you would like to be a part of the executive.

Submit to: chilliwackbaseball@gmail.com