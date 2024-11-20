A Celtic Christmas! – Saturday December 14 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – — Magical arrangements, beautifully evocative songs, dazzling orchestral fiddle music and breathtaking exuberance take you on an exhilarating ride through a colourful and eclectic repertoire, whisking you into a winter wonderland. On Saturday December 14, The North Shore Celtic Ensemble invites you to join them for a spirited and heartwarming Celtic Christmas in their very own West Coast Celtic style!

This lively blend of strings and percussion will put an unforgettable spin on your Christmas season. The stunningly rich harmonies of the North Shore Celtic Ensemble are coming just in time to set the mood for the holiday season. The Ensemble’s dynamic musicianship brings a warmth and vitality that resonates with audiences of all ages. Whether you’re a long-time fan of Celtic music or experiencing it for the first time, this performance promises to leave you enchanted.

Originally performing Celtic music, the North Shore Celtic Ensemble has diversified its repertoire to include a larger variety of genres, appealing to a variety of audiences, including jazz, classical, folk, and much more. The enchanting string music and familiar Christmas songs performed in the Ensemble’s own style will make you feel like curling up in front of a fire and sink into holiday bliss.

Celtic Christmas is more than just a concert – it’s a celebration. Gather your loved ones and let the joyous sounds of the season lift your spirits. The music will sweep you off your feet and fill your heart with the magic of Christmas!

A Celtic Christmas is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 14, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling

604-391-SHOW(7469).

A Celtic Christmas is generously sponsored by Presenting Sponsor: Myriad Technologies. Additional sponsors include:Canadian Tire, Master Painting, Prime Signs, Chartwell, Elements Casino, HUB International, Lock’s Pharmacy, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.