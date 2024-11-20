2024 Kent Winter Night Lights – December 13 and 14

Kent/Agassiz – From District of Kent Community Recreation & Cultural Centre, Mark your calendars! Winter Night Lights is coming to Pioneer Park December 13 and 14. Enjoy visits with Santa and the Grinch, ride the mini-passenger train, participate in the winter carnival, and more!



Registration for visits and gifts from Santa opens December 1. Presents are limited to residents of the District of Kent, Seabird Island, Sts’ailes, Cheam First Nation, and Village of Harrison Hot Springs.

2022 Kent Winter Night Lights – FVN