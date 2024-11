Chilliwack – Spread the word. The Salvation Army Chilliwack Christmas Hamper Sign-Up is OPEN NOW until December 13.

Sign-up in person at the Salvation Army at 45746 Yale Rd, Monday – Saturday. At the same time and location, you can also sign up for your Christmas toys through Chilliwack Community Services.

Any questions? Call the office at 604-792-000.

Everyone deserves to experience the hope and joy of Christmas.