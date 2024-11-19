Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Art Students – Art from the Heart! – Holiday Sale – December 6 to 8

Chilliwack – — Find that perfect holiday gift at the Art from the Heart Student Art Sale at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre! From December 6 to 8, you can enjoy the spectacular variety of handmade art pieces from The Centre’s own art class students and instructors. From pottery to paintings to jewelry and more, this is the perfect opportunity to find a one-of-a-kind piece. Each item is handcrafted and shows the wondrous results of the many classes happening at The Centre and supports aspiring local artists.

Having a showcase for artists to sell their work is an integral piece of offering art classes at The Centre. Sharing with the community what they have accomplished as artists adds a level of confidence and pride that translates into a desire to keep making art.

This showcase will be a wonderful place to find unique gifts and see art, as well as giving you the perfect opportunity to take in some of the amazing art class opportunities available at The Centre. From jewelry making to pottery, and painting to photography, the wide range of classes makes for an exciting selection of items to be displayed. Even if you are not in search of a memorable piece of art, the showcase is a great chance to take inspiration and see what kind of classes you can sign up for!

If you’re looking for that special piece of art or want to see the kinds of classes happening at The Centre, the Art from the Heart sale is a fantastic space to find what you’re searching for.

Art from the Heart Student Art Sale is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 6 from 5:00 to 8:30 pm, December 7 from 10:00 am to 7:30 pm, and December 8 from 12:00 to 5:00 pm.