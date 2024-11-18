Premier Eby’s New Cabinet Appointments – Post 2024 Provincial Election – Dix Out as Health Minister

Victoria – Premier David Eby has appointed a new cabinet. His first since the 2024 Provincial Election.

Adrian Dix is no longer Health Minister.

“At a time when there is a lot of worry and uncertainty about the future, British Columbians have asked us to work together and get things done that make a real difference in their daily lives,” said Premier Eby. “This experienced and capable team will be focused on addressing the priority issues we heard loud and clear from British Columbians. We’re honoured to have been given the opportunity to tackle these serious challenges.”

“These are big challenges and tackling them all will take time. Getting there will take listening and learning from British Columbians of different perspectives,” Premier Eby said. “While British Columbians may sometimes disagree, we all want the same basic things in life – a good paycheque, a home we can afford in a safe community and high-quality health care that’s there when we need it. By working together on these common challenges, we can build a brighter future for everyone.”

The new provincial cabinet reflects the diversity and strengths of British Columbia. There will be more women than men in cabinet. Key portfolios are also filled by people with relevant professional and community experience, which will bring a real-world perspective to tackling today’s big challenges.

There will be separate ministries for Energy and Climate Solutions and Mining and Critical Minerals, reflecting the government’s commitment to leverage B.C.’s strength as a clean-energy powerhouse with the critical minerals that are essential to growing the clean economy.

The new cabinet includes 23 ministers and four ministers of state, and is supported in its work by 14 parliamentary secretaries. The cabinet is as follows:

Premier: David Eby Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities: Brittny Anderson

Agriculture and Food: Lana Popham

Attorney General and Deputy Premier: Niki Sharma

Children and Family Development: Grace Lore

Citizens’ Services: George Chow

Education and Child Care: Lisa Beare Minister of State for Child Care and Children and Youth with Support Needs: Jodie Wickens

Emergency Management and Climate Readiness: Kelly Greene

Energy and Climate Solutions: Adrian Dix

Environment and Parks: Tamara Davidson

Finance: Brenda Bailey

Forests: Ravi Parmar

Health: Josie Osborne

Housing and Municipal Affairs: Ravi Kahlon

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Christine Boyle

Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma

Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation: Diana Gibson Minister of State for Trade: Rick Glumac

Labour: Jennifer Whiteside

Mining and Critical Minerals: Jagrup Brar

Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills: Anne Kang

Public Safety and Solicitor General: Garry Begg Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services: Terry Yung

Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Sheila Malcolmson

Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Spencer Chandra Herbert

Transportation and Transit and House Leader: Mike Farnworth

Water, Land and Resource Stewardship: Randene Neill

Parliamentary secretaries

The cabinet will be supported in its work by 14 parliamentary secretaries. They are as follows:

Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives: Jessie Sunner

Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture: Harwinder Sandhu

Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity: Jennifer Blatherwick

Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development: Steve Morissette

Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care: Susie Chant

Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health: Debra Toporowski

Parliamentary Secretary for Mental Health and Addictions: Amna Shah

Parliamentary Secretary for Asia Pacific Trade: Paul Choi

Parliamentary Secretary for Labour: Darlene Rotchford

Parliamentary Secretary for International Credentials: Sunita Dhir

Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility: Dana Lajeunesse

Parliamentary Secretary for Community Development and Non-profits: Joan Phillip

Parliamentary Secretary for Transit: George Anderson

Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film: Nina Krieger

Responsibilities of new ministries

Continue delivering on major projects such as the widening of the Highway 1, Surrey to Langley SkyTrain, George Massey Tunnel replacement and new Pattullo Bridge.

Energy and Climate Solutions

Responsible for British Columbia’s electricity, alternative energy and petroleum resource sectors.

Increase and expand electricity and low-carbon energy projects in the province.

Responsible for energy policies to ensure they align with climate goals.

The Climate Action Secretariat will be part of the new ministry.

Oversight of the North Coast Transmission Line and BC Hydro’s Capital Plan.

Housing and Municipal Affairs

Oversight of housing policy and municipal infrastructure needs.

Responsibility for community charters and other local government policy and legislation.

Immigration settlement services from Municipal Affairs will move to Post Secondary Education and Future Skills.

Union of British Columbia Municipalities and local government relationships will move to the Intergovernmental Relations Secretariat in the Office of the Premier.

Infrastructure

Bringing capital planning and procurement into a single ministry will allow for better co-ordination at a time when government is building schools, hospitals and other infrastructure to support growing communities.

Responsible for major capital project planning, procurement and delivery for things such as schools, post-secondary institutions, court houses, correctional facilities and health facilities.

Infrastructure BC and BC Infrastructure Benefits Inc. will be part of this ministry.

Mining and Critical Minerals

Responsible for advancing the provincial strategy for mining and critical mineral projects.

Provide oversight and support for 17 new critical minerals projects working toward starting construction in the coming years.

Responsible for overseeing the ongoing Mineral Tenure Act reform and other regulatory processes and timelines.

Transportation and Transit

Focus on the ways in which people move around the province, including transportation networks.