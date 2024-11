Abbotsford – AbbyPD Patrol Officers are currently investigating a Robbery in the 32900 Block of South Fraser Way that occurred at 1PM Monday NOvember 18.

An 85-year-old elderly female had her engagement ring forcibly ripped off her hand while in the parking lot of a local business complex.

Police are looking to identify the female suspect and the getaway vehicle pictured below.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.