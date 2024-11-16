City of Abbotsford – Paying Bills During Canada Post Service Disruption

Abbotsford – Regular mail is not available during the Canada Post service disruption. Please see below for alternatives for mailed City of Abbotsford Utility Bills and Vendor Payments.

Utility Billing

Utility bills will be ready and available online on November 25, 2024. The payment due date is December 23, 2024. During the Canada Post strike, there are several ways you can find out your utility bill balance, and pay your bill before the due date.

To view and pay your bill online – To view your current Utility Bill, login to your MyCity online account. If you do not have a MyCity online account, you can sign up for a free account. You will need your Utility Bill account number and access code found on your past Utility bill. From the MyCity online portal, you can view your utility bill, see your payment history, re-print bills, etc. Utility bill online payments can be done through your financial institution.

– To view your current Utility Bill, login to your MyCity online account. If you do not have a MyCity online account, you can sign up for a free account. You will need your Utility Bill account number and access code found on your past Utility bill. From the MyCity online portal, you can view your utility bill, see your payment history, re-print bills, etc. Utility bill online payments can be done through your financial institution. Auto Debit Plan – You can also sign up for our Utility Auto Debit Plan. Pay your most recent utility bill and then submit a completed application form along with your void cheque and never have a late payment. It’s a convenient way to take advantage of the 5% discount for on-time utility bill payments. Visit www.abbotsford.ca/autodebit to download your application form. Complete and sign the application form, submit it with your void cheque by email to cash@abbotsford.ca or in person at City Hall.

– You can also sign up for our Utility Auto Debit Plan. Pay your most recent utility bill and then submit a completed application form along with your void cheque and never have a late payment. It’s a convenient way to take advantage of the 5% discount for on-time utility bill payments. Visit www.abbotsford.ca/autodebit to download your application form. Complete and sign the application form, submit it with your void cheque by email to cash@abbotsford.ca or in person at City Hall. To pay in person – Please visit City Hall at 32315 South Fraser Way, and you can find out your bill amount and pay your bill in person at the Cashiers window. Please remember to bring identification, so we can provide you a copy of your bill upon request.

Vendor Payments

Direct Deposit – Vendors can sign up for our direct deposit program (EFT – Electronic Fund Transfer) and have your payment directly deposited into your account. Visit Procurement Services for details and you can sign up for the EFT online.

In Person – If you are a vendor expecting a payment by cheque, you can visit City Hall at 32315 South Fraser Way in person to pick up your payment.