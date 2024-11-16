Skip to content

Chilliwack’s Oliver Kladnik to Represent Team BC at 2024 Elite Boxing Nationals – November 19 to 23

Chilliwack – Chilliwack’s Oliver Kladnik was selected to represent Team BC at the 2024 Elite Boxing Nationals tournament in Sarnia, Ontario. The prestigious event, scheduled for November 19-23, 2024, will bring together Canada’s top boxing talent to compete for spots on the national team.


Kladnik, a 32-year-old boxer with over 14 years of competitive experience, will be competing in the 85kg male elite division. His selection to Team BC comes after a recent victory at the North American King of The Ring Tournament in Chilliwack, where he claimed gold in the 80kg division.


“I’m honored to represent British Columbia at the Elite Boxing Nationals,” said Kladnik. “This tournament is a crucial stepping stone for athletes aiming to compete on the world stage, and I’m excited to showcase the skills I’ve honed over my career.”


Kladnik’s journey in boxing began at the age of 18 in Toronto. Since then, he has amassed an impressive record of 38 bouts, both domestically and internationally. In 2019, he moved to British Columbia, where he trained at Chilliwack Boxing Club and Abbotsford Boxing Club under head coach Dale Gatin.


Currently, Kladnik operates his own private gym, Kladnik KO Fitness & Boxing, in Chilliwack. There, he shares his passion for boxing and fitness, coaching both young and seasoned athletes.

The 2024 Elite Boxing Nationals, hosted by Bluewater Boxing Club in partnership with the Sarnia-Lambton Tourism Board, Boxing Ontario, and Boxing Canada.

