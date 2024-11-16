Skip to content

2024 BC Community Football Association Championships – Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium – Saturday November 16 – 50/50 Draw Available

Home
Sports
2024 BC Community Football Association Championships – Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium – Saturday November 16 – 50/50 Draw Available

Chiliwack – The 2024 BC Community Football Association Championships are at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium, Saturday November 16.

Player involved come from :
Valley Community Football League – VCFL Abbotsford Falcons Football Association Chilliwack Giants North Langley Football Association MEADOW RIDGE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION Mission Niner’s Football

The 50/50 Draw is now up at https://bccommunityfootballassoc.rafflenexus.com/

The BCCFA is a Not for Profit Organization. The goal is to promote and grow grassroots football in BC. BCCFA host the annual Joe Gluska Invitational Flag tournament in Kelowna and the BCCFA Championship tackle tournament.

Share This:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

The Veganist

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts