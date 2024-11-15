Rockslide Closes Highway 7 – Lougheed – Near Haig Scale – No Estimated Time for Re-opening

Agassiz/Hope – NOVEMBER 15 UPDATE – #BCHwy7 Remains CLOSED west of Haig Scale (#HopeBC) due to Rockfall event. No estimated reopening time. Assessment in progress. Hydro lines downed & significant pavement damage as a result. Alternate routes via #BCHwy1 & #BCHwy9.

2024 Highway 7 Rock Slide Haig Scale November 14

2024 Highway 7 Rock Slide Haig Scale November 14 Facebook image Jordan Chapman

ORIGINAL STORY – Around 6:30 PM Thursday night – #BCHwy7 Closed due to rocks on the road west of #Haig scale. Assessment in progress. https://drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/

Next assessment expected at 6PM Friday.

2024 Rock Slide Highway 7 November 14 – Jordan Chapman – Facebook – All Highways in BC