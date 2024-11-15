Chilliwack Restorative Justice Searching for New Executive Director

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Restorative Justice (CRJ) announceed the departure of their Executive Director.

Steve Roukema, Executive Director of CRJ left his position effective November 4, 2024.

From a media release by Edna Warick, Board Chair, Chilliwack Restorative Justice:

We want to thank him for his leadership and contributions during the past three years, he played a vital role in the advancement of CRJ in the community.As we navigate this transition, our board is committed to ensuring a smooth process as we begin the search for a new Executive Director. We appreciate the community’s continued support during this time.

FVN has reached out to Steve Roukema.