Rockslide Closes Highway 7 – Lougheed – Near Haig Scale

Agassiz/Hope – Around 6:30 PM Thursday night , UPDATE – #BCHwy7 Closed due to rocks on the road west of #Haig scale. Assessment in progress. Expect delays. https://drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/

Pictures from All Highways in BC on Facebook:

2024 Rock Slide Highway 7 November 14 – Facebook – All Highways in BC
