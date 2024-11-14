Nominations Open for the 2025 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

Fraser Valley – Nominations are now open for the 2025 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards.

Help us recognize organizations and individuals in our community who exemplify and champion diversity and inclusion.

The nomination categories include Effective Human Resources Strategies, Innovative Initiative, Inclusive Environment, Marketing, Champion of Diversity (Individuals ages 18+) and Youth Champion of Diversity (Individuals ages 12-17).

Submit a nomination at DiversityAwards.ca

The awards ceremony will be held the evening of Thursday, March 6th, 2025 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre on 36035 N Parallel Rd, Abbotsford at 5:30pm.

The Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards Ceremony started in 2003 to recognize the best practices of Fraser Valley organizations, initiatives and businesses in recognizing the diversity of our community.