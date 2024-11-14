New Cultus Lake Waste Receptacle Guidelines

Cltus Lake – Valley Waste & Recycling Inc. will be delivering new garbage totes to the front of resident’s homes, Tuesday, November 26th and Wednesday, November 27th, between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm in Cultus Lake.

Totes should be relocated to the rear/alleyway of the properties within two (2) days of receipt. If you are away from the residence during this time, please connect with neighbours to assist with moving your totes to an appropriate location on your lot. Each bin is assigned a unique ID and barcode for your residence, so please ensure you are relocating the correct bin.

As per the Park’s waste and recycling contract, only a 240-liter size tote will be provided to residents and will be the only approved receptacle for garbage collection following receipt. Garbage placed inside other waste receptacles after November 27th, will not be collected. Residents may continue to purchase stickers through the Park office, for additional garbage bags that exceed the capacity of the new totes. Please place excess garbage bags beside the new totes for collection when required.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Cultus Lake Park office at 604-858-3334.