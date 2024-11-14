Skip to content

A Sto:lo New Year Celebration – Vineyard – Saturday December 7

A Sto:lo New Year Celebration – Vineyard – Saturday December 7

Chjilliwack – chillsounds proudly brings you:

A Stó:lō New Year Celebration! An Evening of Sxwō:xwiyám Origin Stories Presented by Ch’íyáqtel First Nation

TICKETS: https://checkout.eventcreate.com/stolonewyear/select-buy

Early Bird $20 & Elders and Under 18 Tickets $15 now available for a limited time.

Join us for this ALL-AGES, and a culturally significant even.!

Featuring Carrielynn Victor The history of people of the Xwchíyò:m (Cheam) and the importance of understanding all of us have a relationship to nurture with the Mountain Goat of Mt. Cheam

Plus, local Indigenous Artistic Performances.

Friday, DECEMBER 7, 2024
DOORS 7 PM
PERFORMANCES begin 7:30 PM
VINEYARD CENTRE 45892 Wellington Avenue, Chilliwack

2024 Stolo New Year

