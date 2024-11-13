Ryder Lake – Structure Fire on Sherlaw Road

Ryder Lake – Just after 3PM on Wednesday November 13, Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5000 block of Sherlaw Road. While en route, crews identified a visible column of smoke. That, along with caller information, prompted an immediate upgrade to a second alarm.



Upon arrival, they encountered smoke and flames coming from a single-family residence. Both occupants had evacuated but had sustained injuries. Firefighters quickly established a water supply and began aggressively attacking the fire to minimize structural damage. BCEHS provided care for the occupants, who were later transported to the hospital.

No injuries to firefighters were reported.



Both family pets made it out of the home; one has been accounted for, while the other is still loose in the area. Although we are unable to confirm the exact breed, we believe it to be a retriever. If you find a loose dog in the area, please contact Animal Control at 1-844-495-2273.



Damage was contained to the building and a single vehicle.

Victim services were available on scene, and Emergency Support Services has been called in to provide further assistance. The RCMP were also on scene to provide support. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.