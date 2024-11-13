FortisBC Partnership with UFV Brings Cutting-Edge Technology to the Campus

Chilliwack – A partnership between the University of the Fraser Valley and FortisBC will showcase cutting-edge gas absorption heat pump (GAHP) technology at UFV Chilliwack’s Trades and Technology Centre (TTC).

Made possible by a significant contribution from FortisBC, seven GAHPs have been installed at the TTC. They are estimated to save 860 gigajoules of natural gas, and 37 tonnes of greenhouse gases annually.

At a gathering at the TTC on Oct 9, UFV President Dr. Joanne MacLean lauded the environmental benefits.

“It’s fitting that our beautiful Chilliwack campus is the site of this announcement,” MacLean said. “The forests, mountains, rivers, and lakes that surround this place of learning remind us of the importance of protecting the natural environment that sustains us.

“This partnership with FortisBC is more than just an investment in infrastructure. Installing gas absorption heat pumps reduces our carbon footprint and moves us one step closer to our goal of being a net-zero campus.”

With included measurement and verification instrumentation within the GAHPs, and the ability to showcase real-time performance data, the TTC will become a demonstration centre for property managers, engineers, and contractors interested in GAHPs.

Dr. Teresa Kisilevich, Dean of the Faculty of Applied and Technical Studies, said the future possibilities for UFV’s students and faculty are intriguing. She said the GAHPs will provide a complex, real-world system for them to explore.

“As we prepare students for careers in trades, hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology is critical. By integrating these heat pumps into electrical, plumbing or drafting curriculum, they can engage directly with technology that addresses today’s urgent demand for sustainable energy solutions,” Kisilevich enthused. “As educators, we know that hands-on, real-world learning fosters deeper understanding and equips students and apprentices with the expertise and confidence to succeed.”

Danielle Wensink, Director of Conservation and Energy Management at FortisBC, said the UFV install is the largest the organization has ever done, and is one of the largest across Canada. It comes at a perfect time as GAHP tech starts to gain momentum.

“UFV is absolutely leading the way as a proponent of GAHP technology, and it’s so incredible to see that this space in the Trades and Technology Centre is going to be a demonstration centre,” Wensink noted. “We are excited to have students, contractors, builders, engineers, and others learning more about this technology, and we are proud to partner with an organization that understands the impacts of energy efficiency and the benefits it brings.

“This project is a testament to the dedication of the UFV team, who really are visionaries in this space.”