2024 Chilliwack and District Senior’s Resources Society’s Annual Christmas Stocking Event – Wednesday November 20 – Drive Thru at Evergreen Hall

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack and District Senior’s Resources Society’s Annual Christmas Stocking Event is Wednesday November 20.

Between 8- 10AM, you can drive thru in the front parking lot at Evergreen Hall.

Grab a free coffee and a muffin and drop off a donation for their Annual Christmas Stocking Program.

Items needed for donations – stockings, toiletries, treats, socks, gloves, toques, cash to purchase items needed, puzzle books, tea, sweets, etc.

Chilliwack and District Senior’s Resources Society prepare and give away over 200 stockings to low-income seniors in our community, for some this is the only Christmas item they will receive.

Website info is here.

Evergreen Hall/2020/FVN



