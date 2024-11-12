Cancer Claims Former BC Premier John Horgan – Dead at 65 – “Live Long and Prosper”

Victoria (With files from Canadian Press/CityNews1130) – He was a Star Trek fan and one of the biggest supporters of the Victoria Shamrocks of the WLA.

However, after three bouts with cancer, he lost the battle.

Former BC Premier and ambassador to Germany John Horgan has died at the age of 65. He passed away peacefully at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital, according to a family statement.

Horgan served as B.C.’s New Democrat Premier for five years before stepping down in 2022, then was appointed ambassador last year.

In June, Horgan announced he was on leave after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on the passing of John Horgan:

“The news of John Horgan’s passing this morning in Victoria leaves us with heavy hearts. John loved this province and its people. He sought to address injustice wherever he saw it – using his time in office to help build a better, stronger British Columbia for everyone.

“His many accomplishments as premier will be felt for years and generations to come. His achievements are too numerous to mention, but he was a consequential premier at a critical time in our history. He encouraged all of us to strive to be our better selves.

“We share our sadness and grief with his beloved wife, Ellie, with whom he shared 45 years of adventure. It was not time enough. Ellie is in our thoughts and prayers, as are his sons Evan and Nate, the rest of his family and his many, many friends.

“The flag at the Parliament Buildings will be lowered to half-mast in honour of John Horgan, and opportunities for British Columbians to offer their condolences will be shared with the public. We will be working with John’s family and the office of protocol to announce the timing of services to mark the passing of John Horgan.”

B.C. Green Leader, Sonia Furstenau released the following statement on the passing of the Honourable John Horgan.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of John Horgan’s passing today,” said Furstenau.

“John dedicated his life to serving our province. He loved British Columbia and its people dearly. Under his leadership, B.C. saw the introduction of UNDRIP, $10 a day childcare, the Clean BC climate plan, and many other initiatives and policies that were focused on long-term solutions for the province.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones as they process this terrible loss.”

Former B.C. Green MLA Adam Olsen also reflected on Premier Horgan’s leadership.

“John Horgan will be remembered as a leader who worked hard every day for the people of B.C. John was steadfast in his belief that the government can work better to put people first. B.C. is a better place for having had him as Premier.

“I extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends and former colleagues.”

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Horgan. John was not just a colleague in public service but a man of genuine warmth and integrity. Despite our political differences, I always held a deep respect for him as a person.



Throughout the years, I had the opportunity… — John Rustad (@JohnRustad4BC) November 12, 2024