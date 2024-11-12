Abbotsford’s Montrose Avenue Transit Exchange Open

Abbotsford – – Construction is over, let the buses roll.

The City of Abbotsford announced that the Montrose Avenue roadwork portion of the project has been completed in Historic Downtown Abbotsford and was reopened for bus service on November 10. Work on the transit exchange portion of this project is ongoing and is scheduled to be completed this winter.

The new transit exchange is located between McDougall Avenue and South Fraser Way and will provide residents with greater access to transit and upon final completion, an improved rider experience.

