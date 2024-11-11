Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Recommend Charges After November 10 Incident on Highway 1 – Shut Down Traffic for a Time

Chilliwack – In the evening on November 10, 2024, Chilliwack RCMP attended a single vehicle incident on Highway 1 for a male driver. The man allegedly had a weapon in his possession and was making threats. After a short standoff, the man surrendered to police and he was taken into custody.

Chilliwack RCMP are continuing their investigation and charges against the man are being recommended.

“This was a dynamic situation and Chilliwack RCMP utilized all available resources to protect the public. Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the Integrated Emergency Response Team for their assistance in protecting all parties involved,” says Cpl. Brett Urano BC RCMP spokesperson.

Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the public for this patience as the highway was closed to ensure public safety during this incident.

Photos from Facebook – Chilliwack Beware Crime and Safety

2024 Highway 1 Standoff November 10 Chilliwack Beware Crime and Safety
2024 Highway 1 Standoff November 10 Chilliwack Beware Crime and Safety

