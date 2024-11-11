Chilliwack Fire – Garage Fire on Garden Drive – Under Investigation

Chilliwack – On Remembrance Day morning (approximately 8:30AM) Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a shed on fire in the 9000 block of Garden Drive. While crews were en route, a column of smoke was visible, prompting an upgrade to a second alarm.

Approximately 35 firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 4, and 6 responded to the scene. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that a detached garage and an attached deck were on fire. The home was in the process of being vacated

Thee have been unsubstantiated social media reports that the garage may have been a grow op. However, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the RCMP, with assistance from the Chilliwack Fire Department. Anyone with information regarding this fire is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Brian Goildstone with Griffin Security fold FVN: Im sure you have heard about the house fire next to the Charles Tunnel. There is a little more to the story. Two of my guards we conducting a check of Garden City Park and saw the smoke coming up. They ran over and found a woman with a dog outside. She was upset and crying. The guards asked if she was ok and she told them her friend and another dog were still inside the burning house. Both guards ran inside the house and immediately found the lady who was frantically trying to put the fire out. They convinced her to leave the house and the guards got her and the dog safely outside. They then called the fire department. I’m very proud of them