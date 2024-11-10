First Presumptive Case of Bird Flu in a Human – Fraser Health Investigating – NOT Known If Patient Is From Fraser Valley

Victoria – An individual in British Columbia has tested presumptive positive for avian influenza (also known as bird flu) caused by the H5 influenza virus, the first detection of avian influenza due to the H5 virus in a person in B.C.

This is also the first detection of a presumed human case of H5 avian influenza acquired in Canada. The positive test for H5 was performed at the BC Centre for Disease Control’s Public-Health Laboratory. Samples are being sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for confirmatory testing.

The individual is a teenager from the Fraser Health region who is receiving care at BC Children’s Hospital. A public-health investigation has been initiated to determine the source of exposure and identify any contacts. In is not known at this time if the teen is from the Valley. Recently carcasses of dead ducks where removed by City of Chilliwack crews at Sardis Park. That area has seen bird flu cases in the past.

“Our thoughts are with this young person and their family during this difficult time,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. “This is a rare event, and while it is the first detected case of H5 in a person in B.C. or in Canada, there have been a small number of human cases in the U.S. and elsewhere, which is why we are conducting a thorough investigation to fully understand the source of exposure here in B.C.”

Public health is following up with contacts who may have been exposed in order to assess for symptoms and provide guidance on testing and prevention measures. There have been no further cases identified at this time. The source of exposure is very likely to be an animal or bird, and is being investigated by B.C.’s chief veterinarian and public health teams.

The investigation involves public health teams from Fraser Health, BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the BCCDC Public Health Laboratory, BC Children’s Hospital, the Office of the Provincial Health Officer, Office of the Chief Veterinarian, Ministry of Agriculture and Food, and others.

Health, animal and environmental partners across B.C. have also been working together and with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and other national and U.S. partners to respond to the increased detections of H5N1 avian influenza in poultry farms and wild birds in the province since early October.

Prevention measures

To protect yourself against avian influenza, the following prevention measures are recommended:

Stay up to date on all immunizations, especially the seasonal flu vaccine.

Do not touch sick or dead animals or their droppings and do not bring sick wild animals into your home.

Keep your pets away from sick or dead animals and their feces (poo).

Report dead or sick birds or animals. For poultry or livestock, contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Animal Health office: https://inspection.canada.ca/en/about-cfia/contact-cfia-office-telephone#bc-animal For pets, contact your veterinarian or call the BC Animal Health Centre at 1 800 661-9903 For wild birds, contact the BC Wild Bird Mortality Line: 1 866 431-2473 For wild mammals, contact the BC Wildlife Health Program: 1 250 751-7246



If you have been exposed to sick or dead birds or animals or work on farm where avian influenza has been detected, watch for symptoms of influenza-like illness (see link below for more details). If you get symptoms within 10 days after exposure to sick or dead animals, tell your health-care provider that you have been in contact with sick animals and are concerned about avian influenza. This will help them give you appropriate advice on testing and treatment. Stay home and away from others while you have symptoms.

About avian influenza

Avian influenza viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds and spread easily from bird to bird. Since 2022, there has been unprecedented global spread of avian influenza caused by the H5N1 virus. While it mostly affects birds, it can affect other animals too. In addition to cases reported in wild birds and poultry farms in North America, the virus has infected mammals including dairy cattle, foxes, skunks, marine mammals and more. There have also been isolated reports of H5N1 detections in goats and in a pig in the United States. There have also been reports of cases in humans, notably following exposure to infected animals.

In B.C., H5N1 has been detected in wild birds, on poultry farms and among small wild mammals, including skunks and foxes. Most cases have been reported during migration season, when wild birds carrying the virus are in high numbers in B.C. Since the beginning of October 2024, at least 22 infected poultry premises have been identified in B.C., along with numerous wild birds testing positive

In B.C. and Canada, there have been no cases reported in dairy cattle and no evidence of avian influenza in samples of milk.

Influenza viruses are adaptable and can change when strains from humans or different animal species mix and exchange genetic information. Avian influenza could become more serious if the virus develops the ability to transmit from person to person, with potential for human-to-human transmission.

