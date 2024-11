Chilliwack – In October , the CommunityVotes Chilliwack 2024 Campaign ended. This year’s campaign hosted thousands of nominations and votes cast by members of your community. An astounding 2,883 businesses and people were nominated, but only the top nominees in each category moved on to voting.

FVN Fraser Valley News won Bronze in the Marketing and Advertisement category.

Thank you to all who voted – FVN GM and News Director – Don Lehn.