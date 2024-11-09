Plaque Honouring Shaelene Bell Stolen and Memorial Site Desecrated

Chilliwack – A Parents worst nightmare, amplified.

A young mom of two, 23 year old Shaelene Bell was last seen on January 30, 2021.

Months later, her body was found in the Fraser River near Coquitlam.

At the time, Chilliwack RCMP concluded their investigation as there is no evidence to support criminal involvement in this death; however, the BC Coroners Service conducted its own fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the death occurred.

To this day,so many questions and no answers.

Alina and Kevin Durham, the parents who are friends of FVN, have been grieving.

Alina set up a Facebook page in honour of her daughter. That link is here. She has also been active for a nation wide Adult Missing Persons Alert System, similar to Amber Alert for kids.

Now the added insult.

A memorial plaque was laid near a maple tree on Luckakuck Creek Trail, with the assistance from Rotary Club of Chilliwack.

The plaque has been stolen and the site was vandalized.

From Alina Durham: To the person or person’s who took Shae’s granite stone and plaque from underneath her tree, Please return it to the RCMP Detachment on Airport Road. File # 24-49179 Or return it back to the tree.