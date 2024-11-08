Public Forum on Fraser Valley Transit in Mission and Abbotsford

Fraser Valley – – BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford and the City of Mission are seeking public feedback on the future of transit in the Central Fraser Valley with a survey starting running until November 22.

This survey will help BC Transit create the Transit Future Action Plan (TFAP) for the region, covering the next five to seven years. This will be an update to the 2018 TFAP and it will include updated goals and service priorities for transit in your community.

An online survey can be found here and paper surveys will be available at Welton Common, located at 7337 Welton Street, Mission. These surveys can be returned to Welton Common when completed.

There will be open house events at the following locations:

November 12 from 3 – 5 PM at the Mission Library (33257 2 nd Ave., Mission)

Ave., Mission) November 12 from 6 – 8 PM at Abbotsford Rec Centre (2499 McMillan Rd., Abbotsford)

November 13 from 11 AM – 1 PM at UFV Abbotsford (Student Union Building, 33844 King Rd., Abbotsford)

November 13 from 3 – 5 PM at the Mission Leisure Centre (7650 Grand St., Mission)

Feedback collected during the engagement period will be used to help improve service and determine the phasing in of proposed improvements as BC Transit works to serve the community’s needs with the resources available.

For more information about this survey, please visit engage.bctransit.com/cfv2024.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley.