City of Abbotsford Sport Court and Sport Field Strategy – Your Say

Abboptsford – The City of Abbotsford is seeking input from the residents of Abbotsford to help guide future investments in sports infrastructure over the next 15+ years through a Sport Court and Sport Field Strategy.

From the City’s release: As the City continues to grow, the demand for new and improved sport fields and sport courts increases. This strategy will identify the evolving needs and preferences of community members and user groups in order to help the City prioritize capital investments in both new and existing sport fields and courts, and enhance the quality and management of these essential community assets. The strategy will cover a wide variety of facilities, including fields and courts for a variety of outdoor sports, as well as bike and skate parks, disc golf courses and other outdoor sports infrastructure like lawn bowling and horseshoe pitches.

Community input is being collected in several ways, including:

Resident survey;

In-person pop-up events;

Questionnaires for user groups and community organizations;

Engagement sessions with user groups and stakeholders; and,

Online mapping tool.

The survey is open until December 2 and is available online and in paper format at Matsqui Recreation Centre, Abbotsford Recreation Centre and Abbotsford City Hall. All residents and facility users are encouraged to share their perspectives on the current state of our sport facilities in Abbotsford and their ideas for how future facilities should be prioritized.

For more information on the Sport Field and Sport Court strategy and to take the online survey or use the online mapping tool, visit https://letstalkabbotsford.ca/sport-field-court-strategy.