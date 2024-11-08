2:30PM Friday UPDATE – Highway 1 REOPENED Between Annis and Bridal Falls

Bridal Falls/Chilliwack – 2:30PM Friday – Emil Anderson – UPDATE #BCHwy1 Westbound lanes are now open from a previous vehicle incident near Annis Road. Speed reduction to 80km is in place. Expect delays until congestion eases.

ALSO – #BCHwy1 eastbound lanes are blocked at Flood Hope Rd. as crews deals with a sinkhole. Eastbound traffic is able to get around through the off ramp lane.

8AM ORIGINAL STORY – Photo Courtesy Lance Van Basten/Agassiz Life on Facebook.

Update from DriveBC – A vehicle incident east of Annis Rd. has the highway closed in BOTH directions. Assessment in progress. Detour available. Expect delays. AND Reports of a hazard eastbound at Flood Hope Rd, before #HopeBC. Crews are en route. Expect delays in the area.

2024 Highway 1 Annis Accident November 8- Photo Courtesy Lance Van Basten/Agassiz Life on Facebook