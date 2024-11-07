Chilliwack’s Paramount Alley Ribbon Cutting and Dedication (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – In Late October 2024, crews installed the replica of the ionic Paramount “P” in the new breezeway by the Paramount Project. The building across from District 1881 is the new home for CCS Chilliwack Community Services and the old side of the now demolished (and remembered) Paramount Theatre.

From Downtown Chilliwack Business Association: And here she is in all her glory! Cool new sign in Paramount Alley!



This “P” is a nod to the original sign on the Paramount movie theatre that once stood in this spot.



Our neighbours, Quantum Engineering, were happy to provide the engineering for the column & foundation of this structure.



Yet another great collaboration in town: Quantum Engineering & Syndicate Welding Services Ltd., the City of Chilliwack, and @imperialsign.corp were all on this project.

On November 7 , the ribbon cutting and dedication took place with a number of dignitaries including Mayor Ken Popove. The plaque explaining what the refurbished Paramount Theatre “P” was also unveiled.

2024 Paramount Alley – November 7 – FVN