Skip to content

Chilliwack’s Paramount Alley Ribbon Cutting and Dedication (VIDEOS)

Home
Community
Construction
Chilliwack’s Paramount Alley Ribbon Cutting and Dedication (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – In Late October 2024, crews installed the replica of the ionic Paramount “P” in the new breezeway by the Paramount Project. The building across from District 1881 is the new home for CCS Chilliwack Community Services and the old side of the now demolished (and remembered) Paramount Theatre.

From Downtown Chilliwack Business Association: And here she is in all her glory! Cool new sign in Paramount Alley!

This “P” is a nod to the original sign on the Paramount movie theatre that once stood in this spot.

Our neighbours, Quantum Engineering, were happy to provide the engineering for the column & foundation of this structure.

Yet another great collaboration in town: Quantum Engineering & Syndicate Welding Services Ltd., the City of Chilliwack, and @imperialsign.corp were all on this project.

On November 7 , the ribbon cutting and dedication took place with a number of dignitaries including Mayor Ken Popove. The plaque explaining what the refurbished Paramount Theatre “P” was also unveiled.

2024 Paramount Alley – November 7 – FVN
2024 Paramount Alley – November 7 – FVN

Share This:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

The Veganist

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts