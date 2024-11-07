BC Construction Employee Benefit Trust Donation to BC Mental Health Foundation, BC Diabetes Foundation, BC Cancer Foundation

Burnaby – In celebration of its 55th anniversary, the British Columbia Construction Association Employee Benefit Trust (BCCA EBT) is proud to announce charitable donations of $5,500 to each of three vital organizations that represent and support causes that align closely with the top health claims received from its members:the BC Mental Health Foundation, the BC Diabetes Foundation,and the BC Cancer Foundation.

A Legacy of Care and Connection

For more than five decades, the BCCA EBT has supported the health outcomes of its members, which now include more than 9,000 employees at 500 businesses. At the heart of our mission is a commitment to people, which includes our members, their families, and their communities. Through initiatives like these donations and our range of health benefits, we’re dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our members.

“Our unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive and flexible benefits has been vital in ensuring our members and their families receive the support they need in the communities they work and live in,” said Arthur Chung, CEO of BCCA EBT. “As we celebrate this anniversary, we reaffirm our mission to continuously improve our offerings and support the evolving needs of our members. Together, we look forward to fostering a healthier and more secure future for everyone, remembering that we are all about people and families, not shareholders.”



For more information about BCCA Employee Benefit Trust, please contact: info@bccabenefits.ca or call 1-800-665-1077.