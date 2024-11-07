Alzheimer Society of B.C. Needs Fraser Valley Volunteers

Fraser Valley – The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto, is Canada’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The event raises money to fund programs and services and enable research, while sending a message of inclusion and hope to the estimated 85,000 British Columbians currently living with dementia and the people who care for them.

The Walk could not happen without more than 300 volunteers across 20 communities, led by volunteer Walk Committee Chairs. The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is looking for a Walk Chair to help make sure the events are a success in May 2025 in both Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Walk chairs work alongside staff and utilize their connections to engage their community – including members of the public and local businesses – to support the event through participation, fundraising and sponsorship. This role has a tremendous impact on the lives of people affected by the disease and helps build a positive community of support.

Marisa Gagne is one of those volunteers. After graduating from university with a degree in speech language pathology, she was approached by friend and colleague Cathy Lin to join the Burnaby Walk committee.

“We ended up knowing a lot of people on the committee,” Gagne says. “Organizing the annual Walk really feels like we are part of a community.”

With a personal connection to dementia through her grandfather, Gagne was all too familiar with the disease. Prior to joining the committee, she didn’t know much about the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

“One of the things I like most about my role is getting the chance to introduce people to the organization,” she says. “People want to give. They want to help people affected by dementia.”

When the committee’s chair stepped down in early 2024, Gagne and Lin decided to work together as co-chairs to organize this year’s Walk.

“We’re a dream team,” says Gagne. “I like that because we oversee everything, we get to analyze our efforts and figure out how we can do things better.”

Walk Chairs are ambassadors for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. They build relationships with volunteers, the public and local businesses, who often share stories about family members and friends who are living with dementia. When people learn what the Walk is trying to accomplish, they want to help.

In Vernon, the Walk has been supported for the last six years by Andrea Campbell, one of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Support and Education Coordinators.

Each of the events across B.C. is dedicated to an honouree – an individual or group affected by dementia, or someone who has valuably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease. Campbell’s involvement has made it possible for the community to host a vibrant and unique event – one that goes above and beyond to recognize its honourees.

“Our committee likes to create themes that celebrate the people we’re honouring,” she says. “This year, the honouree was a teacher who has always loved bright colours. Participants dressed in tie-dye, we blew bubbles and made all our decorations colourful. It was so much fun!”

One year when they honoured a big family, the committee emulated a big, backyard family get-together by barbecuing and setting up games like ring toss, Plinko and a giant checkerboard. For a woodworker honouree, a local Men’s Shed was spotlighted for their woodworking contributions to the community. A musical honouree was entertained by a live band.

“As a Walk Chair, you can bring ideas to life and create a special day for everyone,” Campbell says. “You play a key role in starting important conversations about dementia in your community.”

With seven communities in need of Walk chairs across the province, volunteers like Gagne and Campbell make all the difference to the success of the Walk. Volunteering is a way to expand leadership skills, provide your expertise and network with others in your community. It also shows your commitment to changing the future for British Columbians affected by dementia.

“Don’t be scared,” Gagne says. “I felt supported by volunteers, Society staff and the community to put on an important event for people affected by dementia. People are generous and grateful for the opportunity to help. I carry the positivity I felt as aWalk Chair with me in my day-to-day life, year-round.”

If you are interested in becoming a Walk Chair in your community, please contact Nick Dunn at 604-742-4908 or ndunn@alzheimerbc.org.