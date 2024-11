Abbotsford – AbbyPD continues to investigate thefts of telecommunication wires. Earlier Thursday November 7, two separate thefts and damage to infrastructure occurred.

As of 8:30AM, phone and internet service was impacted in the 33500 Block Huntingdon Rd & 4500 blk Sumas Mt Rd.

More to come.

2024 AbbyPD Wire Theft – Nov 7